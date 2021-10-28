Surface Roughness Measurement (SRM) Market Emerging Technologies, COVID-19 Impact, Business Trends, Analysis by Key Players and Forecast 2028

A wide-ranging Surface Roughness Measurement (SRM) Market survey report offers better insights about different market segments on which businesses are highly relying for thriving in the market. A team of skilled analysts, statisticians, research experts, enthusiastic forecasters, and economists work meticulously to make-up such a great market research report for the businesses. This market report serves the clients by providing data and information on their business scenario with which they can stay ahead of the competition in today’s rapidly changing business environment. With the worldwide Surface Roughness Measurement (SRM) market report, the best market opportunities are brought into light and forward well-organized information for the business to succeed in the market.

Market Scenario

Growing focus on the technological advancements by the major manufacturers, rising adoption of noncontact measurement techniques globally, and increasing application of surface roughness measurement (SRM) by a wide range of end user verticals such as automotive, aerospace and defence, optics and metal bearing, medical and pharmaceuticals, semiconductor, energy and power and other verticals are the major factors attributable to the growth of surface roughness measurement (SRM) market. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the surface roughness measurement (SRM) market will exhibit a CAGR of 4.43% for the forecast period of 2021-2028. Therefore, the surface roughness measurement (SRM) market value will rocket up to USD 1,136.59 million by 2028.

Segmentation:

On the basis of component, the surface roughness measurement (SRM) market is segmented into probes, frame grabbers, lighting equipment, camera, software and others. Camera segment is sub-segmented into frame rates, format, sensing technology, interface standards and imaging technology. Format segment is further bifurcated into line scan cameras, area scan cameras, sensing technology, CMOS and CCD. Interface Standards segment is further bifurcated into coax press, USB 3.0, gige vision and camera link. Imaging technology segment is further bifurcated into stereo vision system, time-of-flight technique and structured light system.

Based on surfacetype the surface roughness measurement (SRM) market is segmented into 2D and 3D.

Based on technique, the surface roughness measurement (SRM) market is segmented into contact technique and noncontact technique.

The surface roughness measurement (SRM) market is also segmented on the basis of vertical into automotive, aerospaceand defence, optics and metal bearing, medical and pharmaceuticals, semiconductor, energy and power and other verticals. Automotive segment is sub-segmented into automotive design and styling, pilot plant metrology, automotive component inspection and others.

The major players covered in the Surface Roughness Measurement (SRM) Market report are:

The major players covered in the surface roughness measurement (SRM) market report are Mahr GmbH, Hexagon AB, AMETEK.Inc., Starrett., Carl Zeiss AG, JENOPTIK AG, Mitutoyo Corporation, KEYENCE CORPORATION., A.KRÜSS Optronic GmbH, ACCRETECH (Europe) GmbH, FARO, Optimax Imaging Inspection & Measurement Ltd, Alicona Imaging GmbH., Kosaka Laboratory Ltd., Zygo Corporation, HORIBA, Ltd, The Sempre Group Ltd, Fowler High Precision, Inc. and WENZEL Group among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Some Points from Table of Content

Chapter 1 SUV Introduction and Market Overview

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Industry Chain Analysis

Chapter 4 Global Surface Roughness Measurement (SRM) Market, by Type

Chapter 5 Surface Roughness Measurement (SRM) Market, by Application

Chapter 6 Global Surface Roughness Measurement (SRM) Market Analysis by Regions

Chapter 7 Surface Roughness Measurement (SRM) Market Analysis by Countries

Chapter 8 Surface Roughness Measurement (SRM) Market Analysis by Countries

Chapter 9 Surface Roughness Measurement (SRM) Market Analysis by Countries

Chapter 10 Middle East and Africa Surface Roughness Measurement (SRM) Market Analysis by Countries

Chapter 11 South America Surface Roughness Measurement (SRM) Market Analysis by Countries

Chapter 12 Competitive Landscape

Chapter 13 Industry Outlook

Chapter 14 Global Surface Roughness Measurement (SRM) Market Forecast

Chapter 15 New Project Feasibility Analysis

