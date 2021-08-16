Markt für topische Arzneimittelabgabesysteme – eine Wettbewerbslandschaft und eine professionelle Branchenumfrage 2017 – 2025

Topical drug delivery systems are designed to deliver drugs through topical routes such as the skin, mucous membrane, or cavities in the body. These are applied topically to achieve a site-specific effect or to avoid the first-pass effect of the drug. The skin is the most accessible part of the body with a large surface area and is rich in blood vessels and porous structures that improve drug absorption. The topical drug delivery system has seen technological advances over time and attracts many researchers to develop novel products in the field. Common skin conditions that are preferably treated by a topical drug delivery system include bacterial infections, fungal infections, inflammation and itchy manifestations, acne, Psoriasis, hair and skin problems, and others. The nasal mucous membrane is well supplied with blood vessels and has proven to be a place where drugs can be absorbed more quickly. Hence, there is increasing research towards the development of targeted drug delivery systems for the nasal route. Topical is a highly preferred route of drug delivery for the treatment of eye disorders because of its site-specific effects, reduced first-pass metabolism, and faster action.

The growing incidence and prevalence of tropical diseases is fueling the growth of the topical drug delivery system market. Acne affects approximately 50 million people in the United States each year, according to the American Academy of Dermatology. The global topical drug delivery system market is expected to expand during the forecast period due to factors such as the increasing number of patients with skin diseases, preference for new transdermal delivery systems, increasing patient preference for topical drugs over oral drugs due to avoiding a bitter taste of the Orally taken drugs and desired site-specific measures for the treatment of many disorders. High development costs, different solubility profiles of drugs,

The global Topical Drug Delivery System market is segmented on the basis of the drug delivery system, route of delivery, distributor, and region. With respect to drug delivery systems, the world market is divided into conventional drug delivery systems and novel drug delivery systems. The conventional drug delivery system segment is further divided into solid drug delivery systems, semi-solid drug delivery systems, and liquid drug delivery systems. The solid drug delivery system subsegment is further divided into powders and suppositories. The semi-solid drug delivery systems subsegment is further divided into creams, ointments, gels, and pastes. The sub-segment of liquid drug delivery systems is in lotions, sprays, Solutions and others divided. The segment of novel drug delivery systems includes nanosomes, liposomes and transdermal patches. Based on the route of administration, the world market is divided into dermal, ophthalmic, nasal, oromucosal, rectal and vaginal segments. In terms of the trader, the market is divided into hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, and online pharmacies.

Geographically, the global topical drug delivery system market is spread across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. North America dominates the world market for topical drug delivery systems due to the high incidence of skin diseases, growing awareness of cosmetic care, high healthcare spending, and growing R&D activities in the field of transdermal drug delivery systems by US-based players, largest market due to growing geriatric population, rising Investments in research and development and the increasing adoption of novel drug delivery systems for the treatment of chronic dermatological diseases.

Major players in the global Topical Drug Delivery System market include GlaxoSmithKline plc, Valeant, 3M, Bayer AG, Novartis AG, Cipla, Galderma SA, Pharmatek Laboratories, Mylan Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Transdermal Technologies, Inc., and Prosollus Pharmaceuticals.

