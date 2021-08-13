Markt für Schädelimplantate: Technologische Wachstumskarte mit einer Auswirkungsanalyse

The global cranial implant market was estimated at $ 792.2 million in 2017. It will grow at an average annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.8% from 2018 to 2026, according to a new report from Transparency Market Research (TMR). Titled, “Skull Implants Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2018-2026.” The report suggests that an increase in the geriatric population and an increase in the number of brain tumors and trauma cases is the market for Skull implants in the near future (2018 to 2026). North America is expected to dominate the world market due to an increase in the geriatric population, an increase in the patient population, and technological advances. The Asia-Pacific market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.6% over the forecast period due to an increase in the geriatric population, rising awareness and an increase in patient population in the region. In addition, research and development activities and government initiatives in the healthcare sector are expected to further boost the market in the Asia-Pacific region.

Added value functions of cranial implants to stimulate the world market

The global cranial implant market is expected to be driven by the value-added capabilities of various cranial implants to enable effective and efficient implantation and restoration. Skull implants are designed to ensure higher treatment success rates and fewer complications. Skull implants are used to repair skull defects that occur due to injury, infection, hemorrhagic disease, and tumor invasion. Skull implantation is done through cranioplasty, which is a surgical procedure or procedure.

A skull bone defect can occur after injury, infection, and tumor invasion, or when an autogenous bone is unsuitable for replacement after a decompressive craniectomy due to a cerebral infarction or bleeding. In the past, different materials were used for cranioplasty. As technology advances, new materials and technological interventions are available that offer specificity for the patient population depending on the treatment and surgeon. With advances in technology, cranial implants can be designed according to cranial defects and locations with wider specifications, making treatments more effective and convenient for neurosurgeons. These attributes help medical professionals Treat patients successfully with higher success rates and comparatively less time spent on the treatment process. The major players in the global cranial implant market are developing patient-specific and technologically advanced products with value-added features. Market participants receive government approvals and bring new and advanced products to the market. The products offer effectiveness, speed and fewer complications. Key players also actively participate in acquisitions and mergers, thus expanding their product range. In addition, companies are strengthening their research and development capacities and relying on technological progress, thereby offering added value functions for cranial implants. The major players in the global cranial implant market are developing patient-specific and technologically advanced products with value-added features. Market participants receive government approvals and bring new and advanced products to the market. The products offer effectiveness, speed and fewer complications. Key players also actively participate in acquisitions and mergers, thus expanding their product range. In addition, companies are strengthening their research and development capacities and relying on technological progress, thus offering added value functions for cranial implants. The major players in the global cranial implant market are developing patient-specific and technologically advanced products with value-added features. Market participants receive government approvals and bring new and advanced products to the market. The products offer effectiveness, speed and fewer complications. Key players also actively participate in acquisitions and mergers, thus expanding their product range. In addition, companies are strengthening their research and development capacities and relying on technological progress, thereby offering added value functions for cranial implants. The products offer effectiveness, speed and fewer complications. Key players also actively participate in acquisitions and mergers, thus expanding their product range. In addition, companies are strengthening their research and development capacities and relying on technological progress, thus offering added value functions for cranial implants. The products offer effectiveness, speed and fewer complications. Key players also actively participate in acquisitions and mergers, thus expanding their product range. In addition, companies are strengthening their research and development capacities and relying on technological progress, thus offering added value functions for cranial implants.

Custom-made cranial implants as a highly lucrative type

Skull defects have traditionally been repaired with metal plates or bone cement, and sometimes reinforced with stainless steel grids. The disadvantage of the conventional approach is that a perfect fit and curvature can be difficult to achieve with large reconstructions, especially if the defect affects the craniofacial junction. Custom-made cranial implants facilitate the implantation process, improve functionality, reduce the risk of complications and infections and significantly reduce the operating time. These implants are also available in various composite materials and can be made using technologically advanced methods such as computer-aided design and 3-D printing. These individualized cranial implants reconstruct the skull perfectly, by fitting exactly into the defect and providing a perfect reconstruction. Oxford Performance Materials (OPM) is a recognized leader in 3D printing and high-performance additive manufacturing (HPAM). In February 2013, the company received FDA approval for its patient-specific OsteoFab facial device, followed by its patient-specific OsteoFab facial device in July 2014.

Metal and polymer lead the cranial implant market

Based on the product, the global Cranial Implants market has been segmented into Polymer, Ceramic and Metal. The metal and polymer segments should lead the market in the forecast period. The most commonly used material is grade 5 surgical titanium (i.e., Ti-6Al-4V or Ti-6-4), which is part of the metal segment. The material is corrosion-resistant. In the polymer segment, polymethyl methacrylate (PMMA) is perhaps the most widely used skull replacement. PMMA offers the advantages of a protective, defect-filling replacement without post-operative inflammation. Several other polymers have been investigated for large-sized cranial implants: PEEK (polyether-ether-ketone), polypropylene-polyester knitwear, and PEKK (poly-ether-ketone-ketone). Polymeric segment materials were used for the prefabrication of cranial implants and are similar in their material properties to the surrounding bone, especially with regard to the modulus of elasticity. They are therefore considered to be osteoconductive. Ceramic is malleable and extremely brittle and is used to fill in small gaps in the skull rather than larger defects. Ceramic implants are also more expensive than similarly prepared PMMA or Ti implants. Therefore, metal and polymer are the dominant segments of the world market. Ceramic implants are also more expensive than similarly prepared PMMA or Ti implants. Therefore, metal and polymer are the dominant segments of the world market. Ceramic implants are also more expensive than similarly prepared PMMA or Ti implants. Therefore, metal and polymer are the dominant segments of the world market.

The hospital segment is expected to expand at a higher CAGR over the forecast period.

In terms of end-users, the hospital segment held a leading share of the global cranial implant market in 2017. It is expected to gain market share by the end of the 2026 forecast period. The increase in traffic accidents, trauma, injuries and brain tumors, as well as the increase in the establishment of neurosurgical departments are strengthening the hospital segment of the global cranial implant market. In addition, an increase in the number of hospitals, an increase in neurosurgical volume, and an increase in the number of medical professionals and related care have contributed to the segment’s outstanding share of the world market.

North America dominates the cranial implant market and Asia Pacific offers significant opportunities

North America held a significant share of the global cranial implant market. The market in the region is likely to grow rapidly in the near future. Availability of technologically advanced cranial implants, increasing awareness among the population, rapid growth in the geriatric population, extensive research and development to provide more efficient and advanced products, increasing number of actors, increasing number of medical professionals and increasing patient population acceptance of advanced products are the key drivers driving the cranial implant market in North America. The Asia Pacific market is expected to grow rapidly over the forecast period. Population growth, increase in research and development,

Main trend of increasing product approvals by government agencies and increasing technological advances

The report also includes profiles of leading players in the global Cranial Implants Market. Zimmer Biomet, Stryker, Kelyniam Global Inc, Medartis, B. Braun Melsungen AG, DePuy Synthes, KLS Martin Group, Xilloc Medical BV, Ortho Baltic, Medtronic are leading players in the global cranial implant market. These players made up a significant share of the market. These companies are focused on strengthening their geographic footprint through strategic acquisitions and collaborations with other key players operating in the cranial implant market in their respective fields and regions. Strong progressive research and development activities as well as efficient and technologically advanced products are important factors increasing the share of major players in the global cranial implant market.

