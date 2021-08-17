Markt für Reisetechnologielösungen wird von 2020 bis 2030 ein herausragendes Wachstum verzeichnen

Globaler Markt für Software für die pharmazeutische Herstellung: Einführung

Software für die pharmazeutische Herstellung hilft, Prozesse zu rationalisieren und Produkte schneller und kostengünstiger auf den Markt zu bringen und so die strengen regulatorischen Anforderungen der FDA zu erfüllen.

Steigende Verbrauchererwartungen und strenge regulatorische Auflagen bedrohen den Pharmasektor weltweit. Patienten und Aufsichtsbehörden streben nach einem besseren Servicestandard zu geringeren Kosten. Der Pharmasektor muss einen pragmatischen Ansatz in Bezug auf Compliance und Produktsicherheit verfolgen und gleichzeitig auf die Verbrauchernachfrage eingehen, um diesen dynamischen Geschäftsanforderungen gerecht zu werden. Dies beschleunigt die Nachfrage nach Software für die pharmazeutische Herstellung.

In turn, the increasing demand for coronavirus medicines will increase the speed of acceptance of pharmaceutical software by drug-developing firms in the near future. The Government of the respective countries has also taken steps to produce medicines in their own countries to reduce their import spending. For example, the Indian government has asked drug makers and industry groups to submit price changes, manufacturing information and inventory of active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) and key starting materials (KSMs) of 58 main APIs imported from China.

Global Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Software Market: Dynamics

Increasing demand for advance solutions The pharmacoeconomic efficiency of various drugs is being evaluated by a growing number of healthcare payers. Widespread use of software or electronic medical reports would include the evidence details required to assess better medical practices, discontinue drugs that are more costly or less successful than equivalent treatments, and compensate for care depending on the outcomes they produce. In addition to this, the increasing risk of chronic illness and markets in developing countries, where demand for drugs is expected to increase exponentially in the coming years, has accelerated the need for advance solutions that help pharmaceutical companies to manage and fulfill the demands of consumers. Hence, the increasing demand for advance solutions by pharmaceutical companies have consequently impacted the pharmaceutical manufacturing software market globally.



North America Led the Global Market in 2019

Based on region, the global pharmaceutical manufacturing software market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa.

North America held a dominant share of the global pharmaceutical manufacturing software market in 2019. It is expected to continue its dominance throughout the forecast period. The U.S. and Canada are the major countries that drive the market in this region.

North America’s significant market share in pharmaceutical software manufacturing is due to factors such as growing investment in healthcare information technology in the region, emergence of legislative requirements to promote business development in the U.S, and rising digitization and government funding initiatives.

The pharmaceutical manufacturing software market in Asia Pacific is expected to expand at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. China, India, and Japan are some of the major countries which drive the market in this region.

Key Players Operating in the Global Market

Key players operating in the global pharmaceutical manufacturing software market are listed below:

