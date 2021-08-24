Markt für Gesundheitszutaten – Globale Branchenanalyse, Größe, Anteil, Wachstum, Trends und Prognose 2017 – 2026

The global market for health ingredients is expected to grow significantly in the coming years due to the increasing health awareness of people. According to a recent report by Transparency Market Research (TMR), the global health ingredients market is expected to record a healthy CAGR of 6.1% over the forecast period from 2017 to 2026. In terms of revenue, the market is expected to be valued at approximately $ 123,434.6 million at the end of the forecast period.

Health ingredients are used extensively in the food and refreshment industries. The increasing health awareness and the increasing incidence of various diseases are among the important aspects driving the demand for foods and beverages with health-promoting ingredients, especially those that are derived from plants. Health-promoting ingredients are also used by food manufacturers to create products that fight diseases of civilization. Be that as it may, the increasing number of food allergies around the world also makes it difficult to sell some of the health-promoting ingredients.

Among the various health ingredients, protein is likely to experience significant demand throughout the evaluation period. According to the TMR analyst, eating high-protein meals offers various health benefits and even helps control glucose levels. With demand increasing, food manufacturers are launching new products that contain significant amounts of easily digestible proteins.

Veränderte Ernährungsmuster und die zunehmende Verwendung von Lebensmitteln, die gesundheitliche Vorteile bieten, steigern die Nachfrage nach gesunden Zutaten. Immer mehr Menschen leiden an Protein- und Vitaminmangel. Daher wird die Nachfrage nach Nahrungsmitteln und Getränken, die reich an Mineralien, Proteinen und anderen Nährstoffen sind, in den kommenden Jahren voraussichtlich steigen. Der Bereich Functional Food hat sich zudem zuletzt am schnellsten entwickelt. Functional Food und Drinks, die mit Nähr- und Mineralstoffen angereichert sind, nehmen weltweit zusätzlich Fahrt auf. Die unermüdliche Forschung zur Einführung neuer Gesundheitsinhaltsstoffe aus Früchten und Pflanzen und anderen natürlichen Quellen verheißt Gutes für den Markt.

Asien-Pazifik führt aufgrund des Aufkommens mehrerer Lebensmittel- und Getränkehersteller

Im Jahr 2017 hielt Europa den bemerkenswertesten Anteil am globalen Markt für Gesundheitszutaten, während sich der asiatisch-pazifische Raum bis 2026 voraussichtlich mit der bemerkenswertesten CAGR entwickeln wird. Das Aufkommen des Lebensmittel- und Getränkesektors bietet dem europäischen Markt für Gesundheitszutaten eine unverwechselbare Käuferbasis und Entwicklungsperspektiven.

Der asiatisch-pazifische Markt wird durch die rasante wirtschaftliche Entwicklung in Kombination mit der steigenden Nachfrage nach gesunden Nahrungsmitteln und Getränken angetrieben. Der veränderte Verbrauchergeschmack, die zunehmende wirtschaftliche Belastung durch chronische Krankheiten und steigende Gesundheitsausgaben werden in den kommenden Jahren zur Entwicklung des Marktes für Gesundheitsinhaltsstoffe beitragen.

Der globale Markt für Gesundheitszutaten wird von Akteuren wie Kerry Group (Irland), Koninklijke DSM N.V. (Niederlande) und Archer Daniels Midland Company (USA) sowie E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company (Wilmington, USA) angeführt. Diese Akteure investieren in verschiedene Strategien, beispielsweise in die Verbesserung des Produktportfolios, in Fusionen und Übernahmen sowie in Forschungsaktivitäten.

This information is included in TMR’s new report, titled Health Ingredients Market (Product Type – Protein, Enzymes, Vitamins, Minerals, Dietary Lipids, Plant and Fruit Extracts, Prebiotics, and Probiotics); Source – Plants, Animals, Microbes, and Synthetic; Application – Food, Beverage, Pet Food, and Personal Care; Sales channel – supermarket / hypermarket, retail and online sales) – Global industry analysis, size, share, growth, trends and forecast 2017-2026. “

