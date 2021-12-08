Marché Aux Haricots Verts 2021 | Green Giant, Del Monte, Libby’s, Krasdale, HSDL Innovative Pvt Ltd, PAN India, Mansoon, BANGUR

Le marché des haricots verts devrait connaître une croissance du marché à un taux de 3,50% au cours de la période de prévision de 2021 à 2028. Le rapport d’étude de marché Data Bridge sur le marché des haricots verts fournit une analyse et des informations sur les divers facteurs qui devraient prévaloir tout au long de la période de prévision, tout en fournissant leurs impacts sur la croissance du marché. Les progrès croissants des études botaniques ont également suscité un intérêt énorme sur le marché mondial des haricots verts. Cela signifie que la valeur marchande des haricots verts, qui était de 4,00 milliards de dollars en 2020, grimpera jusqu’à 5,26 milliards de dollars d’ici 2028.

Les haricots sont les graines d’un des nombreux genres de la famille des plantes à fleurs fabaceae. Les haricots sont utilisés comme légumes pour la consommation humaine et animale et peuvent être cuits de différentes manières. Appartenant botaniquement à la famille des légumineuses, les haricots sont riches en fibres, en protéines et en vitamine B. En d’autres termes, ils peuvent être remplacés par de la viande pour la population végétalienne. Également connus sous le nom de haricots français, de haricots verts, de haricots à pression et de boutons pression, les haricots verts sont riches en vitamine A, C et K. En outre, les haricots verts sont une bonne source de magnésium et de minéraux antioxydants.

The Green Beans Market report profiles the following companies, which includes: – Green Giant, Del Monte, Libby’s, Krasdale, HSDL Innovative Pvt Ltd, PAN India, Mansoon, BANGUR, Erasoft, Davin CFC, A.M.S. EUROPEAN, FEMIA Industrie, Tri-Diamond Trading Co., Ltd., NEXUS PLUS, PHOTOVOLT INSTRUMENTS LLC, Plantnat Natural Extract

This report studies the global Green Beans Market status and forecast, categorizes the global Green Beans Market size (value & volume), revenue (Million USD), product price by manufacturers, type, application, and region. Green Beans Market Report by Material, Application and Geography with Global Forecast to 2027 is an connoisseur and far-reaching research provide details related to world’s major provincial economic situations, Concentrating on the principle districts (North America, South America Europe, and Asia-Pacific) and the crucial nations (United States, Germany, United Kingdom, Japan, South Korea, and China).

By Product Type (Green Bean Granules and Green Bean Powder), Application (Snacks and Savouries, Infant Food, Soups, Sauces and Dressings, Animal Feeds, Market Retail and Others), Packaging Type (Plastic Bags, Cans, Jars and Others), End Users (Households, Restaurants and Hotels, Flour Industry and Others), Distribution Channel (Departmental Stores, Supermarkets, Specialty Stores, Conveniences Store, Online Stores and Others)

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers :

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Netherlands, Italy, Nordic Nations, Spain, Switzerland and Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, South Korea, India, Southeast Asia and Rest of APAC)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Rest of countries etc)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Israel, Egypt, Turkey, Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Table of Contents –

Global Green Beans Market Size, Status and Forecast 2027

1 Market Overview

2 Manufacturers Profiles

3 Global Green Beans Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer

4 Global Green Beans Market Analysis by Regions

5 North America Green Beans by Countries

6 Europe Green Beans by Countries

7 Asia-Pacific Green Beans by Countries

8 South America Green Beans by Countries

9 Middle East and Africa Green Beans by Countries

10 Global Green Beans Market Segment by Type

11 Global Green Beans Market Segment by Application

12 Green Beans Market Forecast

13 Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers

14 Research Findings and Conclusion

15 Appendix

Overview of the chapters analysing the global Green Beans Market in detail:

Chapter 1 details the information relating to Green Beans introduction, Scope of the product, market overview, Market risks, driving forces of the market, etc

Chapter 2 analyses the top manufacturers of the Green Beans Market by sales, revenue etc for the Forecast period 2021 to 2027

Chapter 3 analyze on the competition landscape amongst the highest manufacturers based on sales, revenue, market share etc for the period 2021 to 2027.

Chapter 4 defines the global market by regions and their market share, sales, revenue etc for the period to 2027.

Chapters 5 to 9 analyse the Green Beans regions with Green Beans countries based on market share, revenue, sales etc.

Chapter 10 and 11 contain the knowledge concerning market basis types and application, sales market share, rate of growth etc for forecast period 2021 to 2027.

Chapter 12 focuses on the market forecast for 2021 to 2027 for the Green Beans Market by regions, type and application, sales and revenue.

Chapter 13 to 15 contain the transient details associate to sales channels, suppliers, traders, dealers, research findings and conclusion etc for the Green Beans Market.

