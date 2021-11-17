Firewall as a Service (Fwaas) Market Future Growth, Industry Analysis, Segmentation, Size and Forecast 2027

An international Firewall as a Service (Fwaas) Market research report endows clients with the information on their business scenario with which they can put together business strategies to succeed in the market. According to this report, the universal market is anticipated to observe a moderately higher growth rate during the forecast period. These results are subjected to the moves of key players or brands which include developments, product launches, joint ventures, mergers, and acquisitions that in turn revolutionize the view of the global face of the industry. Firewall as a Service (Fwaas) market report also takes into consideration strategic profiling of the major players in the market, all-inclusive analysis of their basic competencies, and hence keeps competitive landscape of the market in front of the client.

Market Scenario

In the projected timeframe from 2020 to 2027, firewall as a service (Fwaas) market is projected to see demand growth of 24.90 %. Data Bridge Market Research study on the demand for firewall as a service (Fwaas) offers observations and insights into the various factors that are projected to prevail during the forecast period, while at the same time presenting their effect on market development.

Segmentation:

Firewall as a service (Fwaas) market on the basis of service type has been segmented as traffic monitoring and control, compliance and audit management, reporting and log management, automation and orchestration, security management, managed services, professional services, and others.

Based on service model, firewall as a service (Fwaas) market has been segmented into infrastructure as a service, platform as a service, and software as a service.

On the basis of deployment model, firewall as a service (Fwaas) market has been segmented into public cloud, private cloud, and hybrid cloud.

On the basis of organization size, firewall as a service (Fwaas) market has been segmented into small and medium-sized enterprises, large enterprises.

Firewall as a service (Fwaas) has also been segmented on the basis of vertical into banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI), education, energy and utilities, government and public sector, healthcare and life sciences, manufacturing, retail and E-commerce, telecommunication, and IT and ITes, and others.

Based on product, firewall as a service (Fwaas) market has been segmented into firewalls, and management software/tools. Firewalls have been further segmented into proxy servers, stateful inspection firewall, unified threat management (UTM), and next-generation firewall (NGFW). Management software/tools have been further segmented into auditing and compliance, cloud security, connectivity management, automation, backup and recovery.

The major players covered in the Firewall as a Service (Fwaas) Market report are:

The major players covered in the firewall as a service (Fwaas) market report are Barracuda Networks, Inc.; Cato Networks; Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.; Cisco; Forcepoint; Fortinet, Inc.; Spitfire Technology Group; Juniper Networks, Inc.; Palo Alto Networks, Inc.; WatchGuard Technologies, Inc.; Zscaler, Inc.; Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP; Tufin; Skybox Security, Inc.; AlgoSec; FireMon, LLC.; FireEye, Inc.; F5, Inc.; Vocus Group; Sprout Technologies Limited; among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

