Europe Fitness Equipment Market Outlook, Geographical Segmentation, Industry Size & Share, Comprehensive Analysis to 2027

Europe fitness equipment market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with a CAGR of 6.2% in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028 and is expected to reach USD 9,087.04 million by 2028. Rising prevalence of infectious diseases demands the novel and advanced gene therapy products, vaccines, and personalized medicines, which can be achieved by using gene sequences and thus, acts as driver for the fitness equipment market growth.

Life Fitness. (A subsidiary of Brunswick Corporation), Mighty Fitness, Gymleco, Jordan Fitness, DHZ Fitness Europe GmbH, BH Fitness, Sport-Tiedje GmbH, Body-Solid Inc., Exigo, Panatta srl, TECHNOGYM GERMANY GmbH (2020), Stexfitness Europe, Gymequip.eu, TYTAX INTERNATIONAL LLC, Lifemaxx B.V., Indigo Fitness, Gymkit UK., and Helisports International B.V.

By Product Type (Strength Training Equipment, Cardiovascular Training Equipment, Body Composition Analyzers, Fitness Monitoring Equipment, and Others)

By Application (Weight Loss, Body Building, Physical Fitness, Mental Fitness, and Others)

By Gender (Male, Female), Buyer Type (Individual, Institution, Others)

By Usage (Residential, Commercial), Type (Outdoor, Indoor)

By End User (Health Clubs/Gyms, Home consumers, Hotels, Corporates, Hospitals & Medical Centers, Public institutions, and Others)

By Distribution Channel (Retail Stores, Specialty & Sports Shops, Department & Discount Stores, Online, and Others)

The Europe Fitness Equipment market report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market.

Executive Summary

Report Structure

Europe Fitness Equipment Market Segmentation

Europe Fitness Equipment Market Product Analysis

Europe Fitness Equipment Market Supply Chain

Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Europe Fitness Equipment Market

Market Background: Europe Fitness Equipment Market

Recommendations

Appendix

Copyright And Disclaimer

