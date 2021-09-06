Essiac-Tee-Markt: Branchenausblick, Wachstumsaussichten und wichtige Chancen 2025

Essiac tea or essiac is made from a mixture of herbs and consists mainly of burdock root and sheep sorrel. Essiac tea was first introduced as part of a cancer treatment in a hospital and the main players in this market are considering having their Essiac tea certified by the same organization – Rene Cassie – which also reflects the high quality of the product. Essiac has many medicinal properties and is a powerful anti-cancer drug. However, its medicinal use and claims have not been confirmed or proven to date. The Essiac tea market has a significant share of the functional beverage market. The essiac market also contributes to the market for nutritional supplements. It is an optional and experimental product among consumers for health applications or more preferred in the treatment of cancer.

Essiac Tea Market: Segmentation

The Essiac Tea market can be segmented on the basis of source, applications, and distribution channel.

On the basis of origin, the Essiac Tea market can be divided into organic and conventional based on the origin of the botanical plants.

Based on applications, the essiac tea market can be divided into dietary supplements, pharmaceuticals, and functional beverages. The dietary supplements are sold as essiac tea capsules.

Based on the sales channel, the Essiac tea market can be divided into direct sales and indirect sales. The indirect sales channel can be further segmented into pharmacies, convenience stores, retailers and online retailers.

Essiac Tea Market: Drivers, Restrictions, and Trends

In particular, the essiac tea market is being driven by factors such as consumer awareness of the benefits of functional teas and beverages. The Essiac Tea market is also viewed as a complementary treatment for cancer, along with other therapies. In the face of cancer scare among people, essiac tea, while ineffective, has had consumer appeal, making it a crucial factor in the growth of the essiac tea market. The trends in the Essiac tea market are based on consumer shifts towards more natural health products and awareness of the side effects of conventional therapies. Health conscious people are very keen to try functional foods and drinks, and essiac’s tea market is an important facet in the functional beverage market.

The Essiac tea market has many restrictions. The biggest caveat is the macroeconomic factor such as the lack of government and pharmaceutical support for the Essiac tea market. All of the research on essiac tea shows essiac tea’s inability to treat cancer and this is a major factor driving the essiac tea market. The Essiac tea market is also being thwarted by lower consumer awareness in underdeveloped countries. The social media factors such as health magazines and websites are also influencing the growth of the essiac tea market. The biggest caveat is the macroeconomic factor such as the lack of government and pharmaceutical support for the Essiac tea market. All of the research on essiac tea shows essiac tea’s inability to treat cancer and this is a major factor driving the essiac tea market.

Essiac tea market: regional outlook

The Essiac tea market in North and Latin America is influenced by various macroeconomic factors and consumer acceptance. The Essiac tea market is also being influenced by the tea and coffee consumers looking for a healthier option. In Europe, the essiac tea market is expected to grow only very slowly due to consumer demand and acceptance only for certified products and approved products. The Essiac tea market is expected to grow slowly due to lower consumer awareness. Few developed countries have shown recent trends for the product, but overall a weak factor for market growth.

Essiac Tea Market: Key Players

Swanson Group Inc.

Starwest Botanicals, Inc

Rene Caisse Tea

Organa International

Western Botanicals Inc.

Tehachapi Tea Company, LLC