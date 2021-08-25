E-Learning Market Outlook (2021 – 2030) – Industriewachstumsfaktoren, Markteinnahmen und mehr

E-Learning ist ein elektronisches Lernsystem, das verwendet wird, um das traditionelle Lernen im Klassenzimmer zu verbessern. E-Learning-Systeme ermöglichen die Interaktion durch virtuelle Klassenzimmer und die einfache Kommunikation mit Professoren, Trainern und Studenten. Schulen, die E-Learning-Technologien einsetzen, sind denen, die noch den traditionellen Lernansatz verfolgen, weit voraus. Schulungsprogramme, die hauptsächlich für Fachkräfte auf der ganzen Welt von multinationalen Unternehmen (MNCs) durchgeführt werden, werden durch E-Learning unterstützt. E-Learning hat sich als das beste Mittel zur Wissensvermittlung in der Unternehmenswelt erwiesen. E-Learning ermöglicht es Mitarbeitern, sich wichtige Fähigkeiten anzueignen, mit dem Vorteil, dass sie zu ihrer bevorzugten Zeit und an ihrem bevorzugten Ort auf Online-Inhalte zugreifen können.

Die Hauptfaktoren, die das Wachstum des E-Learning-Marktes ankurbeln, sind geringere Investitionskosten, Flexibilität des Zugangs sowie animiertes und interaktives Lernen. Die Nutzung von Internet und Computern ist ein wesentlicher Bestandteil des E-Learning. So wird das Marktwachstum auch durch einen Anstieg der Zahl der Internetnutzer und den wachsenden Zugang zu Breitband mit Mobiltelefonen angetrieben. Die Einführung von Social-, Mobile-, Analytics- und Cloud-Technologien (bekannt als SMAC) hat auch die Einführung von E-Learning-Lösungen erleichtert. Cloudbasierte Lernmanagementsysteme und SaaS sind ebenfalls einer der treibenden Faktoren für den E-Learning-Markt. Große Fortschritte in der virtuellen und erweiterten Realität beflügeln den E-Learning-Markt. Eine der größten Hemmschwellen des E-Learning ist das begrenzte Bewusstsein für digitale Technologien in ländlichen Gebieten. Ebenfalls,

Der E-Learning-Markt rund um den Globus verändert sich schnell mit aufkommenden Trends wie sozialem Lernen, personalisiertem Lernen, mobilem Lernen und Massive Open Online Courses (MOOCs). Personalisiertes Lernen ist einer der einflussreichsten Trends, da es sich nicht um eine Einheitsgröße handelt, es ein adaptives Modell hat und den Schülern die Lernaktivitäten basierend auf ihrem Wissen präsentiert werden. Darüber hinaus hat das spielbasierte Lernen auch an Bedeutung gewonnen, da die Schüler Spaß am Lernen haben.

The E-learning market can be categorized in terms of application, technology, and service provider. The application based segment comprises SMB’s, large enterprises, and education industry. Based on technology, the E-learning market can be segmented into online e-learning, Learning Management System (LMS), mobile e-learning, rapid e-learning, and virtual classroom. In terms of service provider, the E-learning market can be segmented into McGrawHill, Oracle, Desire2Learn, Apollo Education Group, Adobe Systems, NetDimensions, Cisco Systems, Pearson, HealthStream, SAP, Udacity Inc., Coursera Inc. Skillsoft, Cornerstone, and EdX Inc.

At the global level, the E-learning market is growing gradually due to the availability of sufficient finances to enter into partnerships with online course providers. For instance, Udacity, Inc. and Infosys Limited entered into a partnership to offer Nano-degrees and training to their employees. In the coming years, the South American E-learning market is anticipated to experience growth as countries such as Mexico, Brazil, and Argentina will see heightened demand for E-learning. Melbourne Institute of Technology (MIT) provides various learning courses to Brazilian students with the addition of video content and online course material. The government of various countries such as China, India, and Japan are aiming at upgrading the literacy of the population in rural and semi-rural areas that have limited access to educational infrastructure. Analysis of these trends can also indicate the importance as well as the growth of the E-Learning market. Along with the USA, India, China, and South Korea have made major advances in the field of E-learning. E-learning has become an important sector in these countries.

In January 2017, Udacity Inc. acquired CloudLabs for improvement of the collaborative coding environment. The E-learning industry is seeing a large number of collaborations and tie-ups for software application development. Key players in the E-Learning market are Coursera Inc., edX Inc., BizLibrary, Udemy, Inc. and Khan Academy.

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

