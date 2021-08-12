Der Markt für Rohölträger wird bis 2024 schätzungsweise 217,0 Mrd.

Transparency Market Research has released a new market report titled “Crude Oil Carriers Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth Trends, and Forecast 2016-2024.” According to this report, the global crude oil carrier market was worth $ 160 billion in 2015. And is projected to reach $ 217 billion by 2023 at a CAGR of 3.5% from 2016 to 2024.

Crude oil carriers are designed for the bulk transportation of crude oil. Basic types of oil carriers include crude oil carriers and goods carriers. Crude oil carriers transport unrefined crude oil from exploration and production facilities to crude oil refineries, while product carriers ship refined products to points near consumer markets. The trade in coastal tankers is carried out by crude oil carriers, tank barges, and product tankers. Crude oil carriers serve the crude oil trade on the West / Alaska coast. Crude oil carriers are commonly referred to as oil tankers that transport crude oil from one location to another.

Crude oil carriers are designed for the mass transportation of oil. The transportation of crude oil carriers provides a convenient way of transporting bulk goods for international sea trade. Transport rates in the shipping industry are determined by the time charter equivalent. Oil tankers have become an integral part of the transportation process. In terms of exports, crude oil travels across the Atlantic to Europe, reducing North America’s reliance on crude oil from other regions such as the Middle East.

Request sample

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=2046

The crude oil carrier market has been segmented by ship type and region. In terms of ship type, VLCC and ULCC together held about 63% in 2015; There are a large number of VLCCs in operation compared to other ships. Suezmax accounted for almost 14% of the crude oil carrier market in 2015. Aframax accounted for nearly 21% and Panamax accounted for the remainder 2% of the market.

Die Nachfrage nach Rohölträgern hängt hauptsächlich von den Verbrauchern von Ölprodukten, der Rohölproduktion und den Raffinerien ab. Die Tragfähigkeit eines Rohölfrachters beträgt 90%-95% seiner Tragfähigkeit, abhängig von der Entfernung zum nachfolgenden Bunkerhafen. Langstrecken-Rohöl erzeugt einen Anreiz, große Rohölträger zu bauen. Dies wird voraussichtlich die Versandkosten durch Skaleneffekte bis zum größten Beförderer wie Ultra Large Crude Carriers (ULCC) senken. Die internationale Rohölfrachterflotte verwendet ein Klassifizierungssystem, um die Versandkosten zu ermitteln, die Vertragsbedingungen zu standardisieren und die Fähigkeit von Schiffen zu bestimmen, zu Bunkerhäfen und durch Kanäle und bestimmte Meerengen zu reisen. Dieses System ist als Average Freight Rate Assessment (AFRA) System bekannt und wurde von Royal Dutch Shell plc gegründet.

More Trending Reports

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/growing-awareness-regarding-role-of-cool-roofs-in-lowering-energy-consumption-of-buildings-to-drive-cool-roof-coatings-market-at-cagr-of-7-10-during-forecast-period-says-tmr-301346950.html

Das AFRA-System klassifiziert Rohölfrachter in Bezug auf das Eigengewicht Tonnen (DWT), ein Maß für die Kapazität eines Beförderers, Fracht zu befördern. Eine Klassifizierung verwendet, um zu beschreiben, einen großen Teil der internationalen Rohöl-carrier-Flotte ist Aframax. Aframax-Schiffe beziehen sich auf Rohölträger zwischen 80.000 und 120.000 DWT. Die internationale Nachfrage nach Öl aus anderen Ländern hat sich deutlich schneller entwickelt als die aus Ländern der Organisation für wirtschaftliche Zusammenarbeit und Entwicklung (OECD).

Buy Now

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=2046<ype=S

Über uns

Transparency Market Research (TMR) ist ein globales Marktforschungsunternehmen, das Geschäftsinformationsberichte und-dienstleistungen anbietet. Die exklusive Mischung aus quantitativer Prognose und Trendanalyse bietet Entscheidungsträgern zukunftsweisende Erkenntnisse. TMRS erfahrenes Team von Analysten, Forschern und Beratern verwendet proprietäre Datenquellen und verschiedene Tools und Techniken, um Informationen zu sammeln und zu analysieren.

TMR’s data archive is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With extensive research and analysis capabilities, TMR employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques to develop distinctive datasets and research material for business reports.

Contact

Mr. Sudip. S

90 Sate Street, Suite 700

Albany NY 12207

Tel: + 1-518-618-1030

USA-Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com