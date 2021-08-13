Der Markt für Hydraulikfrakturierung wird bis 2022 voraussichtlich 5,12 % CAGR erreichen

Transparency Market Research (TMR) has released a new market study based on the global hydraulic fracturing market. As the number of successful discoveries of shale gas and tight gas reserves increases, hydraulic fracturing (fracking) techniques are being used extensively to extract large quantities of hydrocarbons. The global hydraulic fracturing market was estimated at $ 38.32 billion in 2014 and is projected to reach $ 66.06 billion by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 6.12% over the 2014-2022 period. The report is titled “Hydraulic Fracturing Market, – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth Trends and Forecast 2014-2022.”

The report says the hydraulic fracturing market, which stood at 21.34 MHHP in 2013, will grow at a CAGR of 5.30% from 2014 to 2022, reaching 33.97 MHHP by volume by 2022. The report provides a executive summary encompassing a snapshot of the Hydraulic Fracturing Market and giving in detail information related to the various segments as well as market dynamics such as growth drivers and restraining factors. It also analyzes the impact of these dynamics on the market in the forecast period 2014 to 2022.

Hydraulic fracturing techniques are primarily used in unconventional reservoirs such as tight oil, tight gas, shale gas, shale oil, and coal seam methane. Over time, hydraulic fracturing has begun to gain precedence in conventional gas and oil fields on disused wells that were previously considered uneconomical. With the introduction of the hydraulic fracturing process, the extraction of natural gas and crude oil from mature fields has become possible. Currently, 70% of total hydrocarbon production comes from mature fields.

The use of hydraulic fracturing techniques leads to considerable cost and time savings, which is one of the reasons for the increasing acceptance of this technique. The introduction of hydraulic fracturing by several countries such as Saudi Arabia, Oman and the United States for both conventional and unconventional gas and oil fields has propelled the global hydraulic fracturing market. In addition, according to the US Energy Information Administration (EIA), large amounts of shale gas and shale oil reserves are available for production in North America, which will further advance the hydraulic fracturing market. These discoveries in North America helped the region evolve from an energy importing nation to an energy exporting nation. It also helped the region create huge job opportunities and increase energy security. According to the report, North America would be the largest exporter of natural gas and crude oil going forward, indicating many emerging opportunities in the North American fracking market.

Der weltweite Markt für Hydrofracking ist nach Technologie, Anwendung und Region unterteilt. Die wichtigsten untersuchten Regionen sind Europa, Nordamerika, Asien-Pazifik und RoW. Von diesen dominiert Nordamerika den Markt aufgrund der großen Schiefervorkommen in der Region. Auf der Grundlage der Anwendung wird der Markt in konventionelles Gas, Schiefergas und andere unterteilt.

Zu den wichtigsten Akteuren auf dem Hydrofracking-Markt gehören: Calfrac Well Services Ltd., Baker Hughes Inc., FTS International, Inc., Nabors Industries Ltd., RPC, Inc., Halliburton Company, Schlumberger Limited, Trican Well Services Limited, Weatherford International Ltd , und United Oilfield Services, Inc.

