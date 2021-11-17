Automotive Testing Inspection and Certification (TIC) Market Outlook, Growth Factors, Industry Scenario and Forecast 2027

An international Automotive Testing Inspection and Certification (TIC) Market research report endows clients with the information on their business scenario with which they can put together business strategies to succeed in the market. According to this report, the universal market is anticipated to observe a moderately higher growth rate during the forecast period. These results are subjected to the moves of key players or brands which include developments, product launches, joint ventures, mergers, and acquisitions that in turn revolutionize the view of the global face of the industry. Automotive Testing Inspection and Certification (TIC) market report also takes into consideration strategic profiling of the major players in the market, all-inclusive analysis of their basic competencies, and hence keeps competitive landscape of the market in front of the client.

Market Scenario

Automotive testing inspection and certification (TIC) market is expected to reach USD 36.6 billion by 2027 witnessing market growth at a rate of 7.70% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research report on automotive testing inspection and certification (TIC) market provides analysis and insights regarding the various factors expected to be prevalent throughout the forecasted period while providing their impacts on the market’s growth.

Segmentation:

Automotive testing inspection and certification (TIC) market is segmented on the basis of service type, sourcing type and end user. The growth among segments helps you analyze niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

On the basis of service type, the automotive testing inspection and certification (TIC) market has been segmented into testing services, inspection services, certification services and other.

Automotive testing inspection and certification (TIC) market on the basis of sourcing type has been segmented as in-house and outsourced.

On the basis of end user, the automotive testing inspection and certification (TIC) market has been segmented into electrical systems and components, telematics, vehicle inspection services, homologation testing, interior and exterior materials and others.

The major players covered in the Automotive Testing Inspection and Certification (TIC) Market report are:

The major players covered in the automotive testing inspection and certification (TIC) market report are TUV Nord Group, Eurofins Scientific, ASTM, Element Materials Technology, Lloyd’s Register Group Limited, APPLUS+, Mistras Group, Inc, Dekra SE, DNV GL, Rina S.P.A., Nemko, ALS Limited, NSF INTERNATIONAL, Bureau Veritas, BSI Group, Intertek Group plc, SAI Global Pty Limited, and UL LLC among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Some Points from Table of Content

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

PART 04: INTRODUCTION

PART 05: MARKET LANDSCAPE

PART 06: MARKET SIZING

PART 07: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

PART 10: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 11: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER

PART 12: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

PART 13: FRAMEWORK DECISION

PART 14: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

PART 15: MARKET TRENDS

PART 16: COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

PART 17: COMPANY PROFILES

PART 18: APPENDIX

