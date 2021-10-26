Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Market Size, Share, Growth Prospects, Key Vendors, And Future Scenario Forecast By 2027

The Artificial intelligence in healthcare market business research report performs search for data which are relevant to marketing problems in different functional areas of marketing including consumer behaviour, product, sales, distribution channel, pricing, ad and physical distribution. Artificial intelligence in healthcare Market research in this report is carried out in systematic manner rather than haphazard way where whole process is planned with a clear objective. This report studies the Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare industry on various parameters such as the raw materials, cost, and technology and consumer preference. Taking up Artificial intelligence in healthcare market report is the best way to stay on the right path because the data and realities of the industry get the focus. Businesses get armed with information produced by sound research methods which offers more accurate understanding of the market landscape, issues that will affect the industry in the future, and how to best position specific brands. All of these insights will lead to actionable ideas and better decision-making. Artificial intelligence in healthcare market document makes aware about what the industry is doing which strengthen the credibility and reputation.

Artificial intelligence in healthcare market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market to account to USD 123.14 billion by 2028 and will grow at a CAGR of 50.87% in the above mentioned forecast period.

The major players who are leading the market throughout the globe are:

NVIDIA Corporation, Intel Corporation, IBM, Google LLC, Microsoft, General Vision Inc., GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Siemens Healthcare Private Limited, Medtronic, CloudMedx Inc., Agfa-Gevaert Group, Oncora Medical, Imagia Cybernetics Inc., Micron Technology, Inc., DeepMind Technologies Limited, Welcome AI, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Precision Health AI, and Cloud Pharmaceuticals, Inc

Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Market Segmentation:

By Offering (Hardware, Software, Services)

By Technology (Machine Learning, Natural Language Processing, Context- Aware Computing, Computer Vision)

By Application (Robot-assisted Surgery, Virtual Assistants, Administrative Workflow Assistants, Connected Machines, Diagnosis, Clinical Trials, Fraud Detection, Cyber security, Dosage Error Reduction)

By End User (Patients, Pharmaceuticals and Biotechnology Companies, Healthcare Payers, Others)

Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Market Country Level Analysis:

Asia Pacific: China, Japan, India, and Rest of Asia Pacific

Europe: Germany, the UK, France, and Rest of Europe

North America: The US, Mexico, and Canada

Latin America: Brazil and Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa: GCC Countries and Rest of Middle East & Africa

