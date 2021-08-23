5G-Technologiemarkt Analyse nach Anwendung, Typen, Region und Geschäftswachstumstreibern nach 2024

Global 5G Technology Market: Overview

As high-speed Internet and data connectivity become one of the most critical entities seen as essential to the survival of today’s digitally advanced workplaces as the food for the survival of living beings, research activities focused on the development of next-level wireless broadband technology will always be more intense and comprehensive. As 3G has become the de facto wireless broadband technology, and 4G is rapidly expanding its horizons in numerous applications and regional markets, the focus has naturally shifted to the development of 5G technology – the next face of development in the highly dynamic broadband industry.

This report on the global 5G Technology market provides a thorough overview of the current state of technological advances in this field and forecasts the future scope of development for the period between 2016 and 2024. The report offers detailed insights into the vendor and competitive landscape of these still Technology to be marketed that profiles the developments that well-known companies active in the market have achieved through their research and development work.

The study also gives a comprehensive overview of the most important aspects that are expected to have a significant impact on the overall development of the market in the coming years. Therefore, factors such as drivers, restrictions, key past and present trends, regulatory obligations and the level of competition are examined in depth. The study also examines qualitative and quantitative indications of the key market segments and these factors, as well as the market growth prospects in the key regional markets.

Global 5G Technology Market: Growth Opportunities

The tremendous consumer demand for high-speed data connectivity in both developed and developing countries around the world, the proliferation of mobile and connected devices in a number of industries, and the rapid technological advances in sensors and semiconductors are conducive to the 5G technology market. Given the immense growth prospects that the market can expect in the coming years, many companies are pushing into this field.

To get a head start on this technology, which is expected to be faster and less power consuming than most of the current wireless broadband technologies in commercial use, many governments and educational institutions have begun laying the groundwork for 5G. It is expected that such broad-based research activities will have a tremendously positive impact on the overall development of the technology in the near future.

Global 5G Technology Market: Segmentation

The report divides the global 5G Technology Market based on the technology into categories such as Wi-Fi, HSPA (High Speed ​​Package Access), RAT (Radio Access Technologies), GSM (Global System for Mobile), and WiMAX (Worldwide Interoperability for Microwave Access) ). On the basis of the geography, the market is analyzed in regional markets such as Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa. Of the major countries studied for 5G in these regional markets, 5G technology is expected to see the most promising returns in the United States and Japan. The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) in the USA has also started to examine the allocation of frequencies to 5G networks.

Companies featured in the report

Some of the major companies and universities actively involved in research and development in 5G technology are Deutsche Telekom AG, Nokia Siemens Networks, Telecom Italia, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Orange SA, Alcatel-Lucent SA, Qualcomm Inc ., BMW Group Research and Technology, KTH – Royal Institute of Technology, Aalto University, Fraunhofer-Gesellschaft, National and Kapodistrian University of Athens, University of Bremen, Chalmers University of Technology, Samsung, University of Oulu, RWTH Aachen University and Ericsson.

